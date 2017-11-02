AFTER EQUIFAX: Schneiderman Would Close "Major" Gaps In State Data Security Laws

New York's Attorney General introduced legislation he says would close major gaps in state data security laws.

The proposal is called Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act or the SHIELD Act.

In the wake of September's Equifax breach, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday if passed, companies in New York would be legally responsible for taking "reasonable" steps that would protect sensitive information.

“It’s clear that New York’s data security laws are weak and outdated. The SHIELD Act would help ensure these hacks never happen in the first place. It’s time for Albany to act, so that no more New Yorkers are needlessly victimized by weak data security measures and criminal hackers who are constantly on the prowl,” said Attorney General Schneiderman.

Right now, companies are only obligated to meet data security requirements if the information being collected contains a social security number. They are not even required to report Username and password breaches. The SHIELD Act would also cover HIPAA-covered health data.

In 2016 alone, the Attorney General’s office said it received a record 1,300 data breach notifications, 60 percent increase over the previous year.

The Equifax hack affected some eight million New Yorkers.

