Siblings Captured in Cortland County After Trying to Flee Police

The Cortland County Sheriff's have arrested a brother and sister after the pair tried to run and hide from the Police following a traffic stop in the Village of McGraw.

Officers say they were stopping a vehicle for speeding on Main Street when the driver and passenger of the car both fled the scene. The driver was 29-year-old Robert Milliron who ran through a back alley, hid, and changed his clothes to avoid being captured. The passenger was 34-year-old Sara Milliron who ran from the scene into a nearby apartment building to avoid being arrested for drug possession.

Police captured the pair shortly after and both have been arraigned in the Town of Cortlandville Court and are being held in the Cortland County Jail.

Robert is facing multiple misdemeanors including Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation as well as violations for Unlicensed operation and Speeding.

Sara is facing several misdemeanors as well including Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument.

They are both due back in court on November 6.