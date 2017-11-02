Former voice of B-Mets calls World Series winner

The 2017 World Series will go down in the books as one of the most exciting, highlighted by a 13-12 extra inning slug fest in Game Five. The Astros 5-1 win in Game Seven marked the franchise's first World Series Title, and first title for the city of Houston since the Rockets repeated in the NBA in 1994 and 1995.

Closer to home, it was a special season and a special night for Astros radio play-by-play announcer Robert Ford. Ford spent four years (2005-2008) as the radio voice of the Binghamton Mets before leaving to become the host of the Kansas City Royals Pre-game and post-game shows until he was hired by the Astros in 2013. His first year in the Astros booth was one the team would like to forget, a 51-111 record and their third straight season losing 100+ games. Yet, here they are, four years later World Series Champions.

It's every kids dream to play Major League Baseball and only a select few ever get that opportunity. Fewer get a chance to call MLB games on the radio or TV. For Ford, he appreciates that opportunity and is thrilled to have called the 2017 World Series.

For the Houston area, still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, this Astros win is a welcome reprieve from all the hardship of the last few months, and Ford says he's happiest for the Astros fans who have suffered through lean years of baseball and the recent carnage of the hurricane. As for the celebration awaiting him and the team when they return to Texas? He says it'll be the biggest party the city has ever seen.