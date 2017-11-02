Political Spotlight: Rich David Seeks 2nd Term

We continue with Fox 40's Political Spotlight series, taking a look at the current Binghamton Mayor, Rich David. The republican is seeking a second term at City Hall.

“My initial experiences in Binghamton was picking up trash which was the price of admission on the Rec park carousel," remembers Rich David.

That was back when David would visit his great uncle on the city's west side. His second home as a child would become his adopted hometown in 1998 when the 24-year-old moved to Binghamton to become a general assignment reporter for WBNG. Part of the job was covering city politics. That's how he would meet former mayor Richard Bucci.

“I thought Mayor Bucci was a good guy trying to good things for the city and I wanted to be part of that, giving back to the community," says David.

He got a shot when a position opened up as Bucci's Director of Communications, paving the way to a new career in politics.

David credits his dad for showing him the value of hard work.

“He came to this country in his mid-twenties," says David.

An immigrant from the Island of Mauritius, off the coast of Madagascar, with dreams of a better life in America.

“There’s a great deal of responsibility with that because my father is somebody who had very few opportunities and took advantage of them and maximized them," says David.

David feels lucky to have had so many opportunities, and sees public service as the best way to give back.

“It’s not just about making money and being successful, it’s about giving back to the community and that’s something I learned at a very young age," says David.

He wants to do that street by street by getting rid of blighted properties. He's demolished more than 60 of these buildings since he's been in office.

"I want to continue to focus on our neighborhoods, where our residents live… there are quality of life issues," says David.

Crime is one of those issues. David says he will continue to strengthen the police force, and says he's already added eight officers. This is one of many initiatives David hopes voters take into account next Tuesday.

“When you’re elected, it’s about what you want to do. When you’re re-elected, it’s about what you have done," says David.

The republican says he's proud of everything his administration has accomplished so far, and he hopes he has the chance to continue for another four years.