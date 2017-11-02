BOCES Workshop Guides Parents with Special Needs Children

Broome-Tioga BOCES and ACHIEVE hosted a second annual workshop to help guide parents of special needs children through the uncertainty of adulthood. The forum focused on what parents need to know as their special needs kid becomes a legal adult.

"We want to make sure as kids are aging that more parents, more service providers are able to have information," said Eric Yetter, ACHIEVE Guardianship Coordinator.

The event covered topics including guardianship, trusts and wills, supported decision-making, and future planning in general.

"Parents might have difficulty figuring out what kind of decision making process is going to be best for their family, so we're giving them some options," said Yetter.

The workshop was led by five experts in the field including the Director of Special Education at BOCES Maggie Collins, ACHIEVE Guardianship Coordinator Eric Yetter, HH&K Lawyer Jim Hayes, Foresters Financial Advisor Marc Edwards, and LG&G Lawyer Albert Kukol.

Both Broome-Tioga BOCES and ACHIEVE New York have additional services on their websites.