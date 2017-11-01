BC Special Investigations: Recover Nearly 80 Grams of Cocaine

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force obtained 2.8 ounces, nearly 80 grams of unpackaged cocaine from an East Side home on Wednesday.

Officials executed a narcotics search warrant at 32 George St. in the City of Binghamton, where they arrested 43-year-old Damian High.

Police charged High with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, with intent to sell and having over half an ounce-- both felonies.

While High is waiting arraignment by the City of Binghamton Court, he is being held at the Binghamton Police Department.