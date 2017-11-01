Local Business Partners with BC Humane Society Collecting Pet Supplies

Olum's in Johnson City and Vestal is helping collect supplies for some furry friends, until November 18.



They are partnering with the Broome County Humane Society to collect every day supplies for local pets. On the final day of collections a meet and great celebration will be held where you can even meet some of the pets, up for adoption.

Items Needed:

Canned/Dry dog and cat food

Garbage bags

Paper towels

Soaps

Detergents

Blankets

Towels

Collars

Leashes

Toys

For more information on donations and adoption events visit the Broome County Humane Society's website.