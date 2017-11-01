Buchek commits to play baseball at CCSU

Wednesday was a special day for Windsor senior Tim Buchek as he made his college choice official, signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Central Connecticut State.

As Windosr Baseball Coach Joel Bennett pointed out, of the 7,000,000 high school athletes in the US, only 2% go on to play college sports. Of all the NCAA schools, only 12% are Division I. So, he says, for Buchek, this is an incredible opportunity. Even more impressive is that Buchek will pitch and play first base for the Blue Devils. In Division I baseball especially, it's almost unheard for for a student-athlete to play both sides of the ball, which brings with some extra pressure.

"A little, yea, trying to do both. It's going to be a lot of work but I think I can pull it off. It's very special," Buchek said. "Not a lot of guys do it. It speaks, just unbelievable of what they think of me as an athlete that I can do both. It's an honor really."

Buchek plans to study finance while at CCSU.