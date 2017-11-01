Dutchess County Executive Encourages Local Leaders To Make County Inclusive For Special Needs Residents

The Dutchess County Executive asked Broome County leaders to make our community more inclusive and accessible for those with special needs.

Marc Molinaro spoke candidly about his 13-year-old daughter, the inspiration behind “Think DIFFERENTLY”, a statewide initiative he started in 2014.

“I’m the failed father of a daughter on the autism spectrum. My daughter wants and needs to have as much support as necessary, but she also wants to be encouraged, and wants a community that encourages her to be more independent.” - Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive

Molinaro told the group of government, education, and business leaders that everyone has a responsibility to understand people with special needs, a growing, and according to Molinaro, under-served part of the community.

“There are countless families who have individuals living with some developmental disability who just want to know their community supports them, respects them, and is there to assist them.” - Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive

That means when planning for big community events, organizers would take into account the needs of special needs residents.

“Regardless of ability we need to change the way we interact with one another, we have to embrace each other regardless of ability, and really create a community that’s more inclusive, more accepting, and more respectful.” - Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive

Think DIFFERENTLY is promoting more projects like the OurSpace Playground at Binghamton’s Recreation Park, the biggest full-inclusive park in the state.

