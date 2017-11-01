Goodwill Theater Secures Grant, Reveals Latest Construction Updates

The Goodwill Theater CEO, revealed the latest construction updates to the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage made possible by a state grant as she works to revitalize the heart of Johnson City.

The project received a $250,000 boost from Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo after New York State's Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation group required someone to match 50-percent of its original $500,000 grant.

Lupardo says the money came from Assembly Capital Funds and adds that she is very selective when deciding which projects should receive the money.

"The very thing that she [Kradjian] advocated for is finally coming true," said Lupardo.

The $750,000 went to stabilize and rehabilitate the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage including to mitigate asbestos, knock down and clear out apartments, install brand new windows, repair the basement, fix exterior bricks, and improve the building's foundation.

"It can inspire confidence by businessmen in the local community that want to invest in this area," said Naima Kradjian, Goodwill Theater Inc. CEO.

When the entire project is completed, there will be additional performance space to the third floor including two large rehearsal halls and it will serve as a conference center for Binghamton University students in the Pharmacy and Nursing schools.

The building is 118 years old and was once a municipal building and then a fire station. Goodwill Theater Inc., took over the property in 2001 with the goal of turning the center of Johnson City into a Health and Cultural District. This plan was identified in the Southern Tier's winning Upstate Revitalization Initiative proposal.