Poll: Constitutional Convention A Big 'No' with Voters

Voters across the state, upstate and downstate, both liberal and conservative are united in their opposition to holding a state constitutional convention, according to a Sienna College Poll released Wednesday.

By more than a two-to-one margin, 57-25 of likely voters surveyed said they would vote 'No' next Tuesday on the ConCon proposal.

Furthermore, by a 60-29 percent margin, voters surveyed said they thought the convention "will be an expensive waste of time" and not an opportunity to bring New York's constitution into the 21st Century.

According to the survey, New Yorkers are making an informed decision. More than nearly 80 percent said they had heard or read either a "great deal" or "some" about the proposal.

Democrats oppose it two-to-one but Republicans have even stronger feelings, rejecting by a more than three-to-one margin.

Sienna College pollster Steve Greenberg said if history is any indicator, the anti-convention sentiment won't lead to big numbers at the polls on November 7. Greenberg said in 2013, the second of two times the convention was voted down, only a third of registered voters cast their ballot.