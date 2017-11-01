  • Home

BPD: Looking for Person of Interest in Grand Larceny Incident

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a Grand Larceny. 

Police said the incident occurred between October 24, and October 25. Officials believe a young man in the gray sweatshirt, in the video is a person of interest. 

BPD is asking anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest contact police at (607) 772-7080.