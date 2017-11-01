Political Spotlight: Democratic Challenger For Binghamton Mayor, Tarik Abdelazim

Fox 40 continues our Political Spotlight series with Tarik Abdelazim, democratic challenger in the race for Binghamton Mayor.

“You know, I love this community. I have a lot of memories of being in many of these neighborhoods," says Abdelazim, seated on a bench in Walnut Street Park, "They’ve definitely changed."

That's why neighborhoods are at the center of Abdelazim's campaign.

“Housing defines our blocks, blocks define our neighborhoods, the state and quality of our neighborhoods define our community," says Abdelazim.

The 43-year-old was born and raised on the city's south side, a place he still calls home.

“My son is in MacArthur school, the same school that I went to about" -- Abdelazim coughs instead of giving us a number -- "years ago.”

No stranger to public office, Abdelazim served as Deputy Mayor during the Matt Ryan administration.

“The first four years it was about how do we improve our financial situation," says Abdelazim.

During the second term, he was able to hone in on an area that has become his passion, serving as Director of Planning, Housing, and Community Development.

“It was really about turning around our neighborhoods," says Abdelazim.

That work continued after he left office. For the past three years, Abdelazim has traveled the country with a national nonprofit, helping community leaders find long-term solutions to improving their neighborhoods. Some of those solutions include reducing crime and tackling blight.

“And then you use strategic code enforcement, you use a whole range of tools, it’s also, you want to be proactive in enforcing delinquent taxes, but there are better approaches than the speculative auction," says Abdelazim, "There’s a way to make sure we direct those properties to responsible homeowners or responsible landlords who are going to provide quality rental housing.”

Father to a 6-year-old son, Abdelazim says investing in youth, the future of our communities, is also a plan for crime prevention.

“They have potential, but they haven’t been given an opportunity," says Abdelazim.

Abdelazim wants to make a $1 million investment in the city's youth. He proposes an initiative that would provide hundreds of jobs for young people along with after school programs and mentoring, keeping them away from violent crime.

“We can do that without raising taxes. We can be more creative in leveraging state and federal grants but also pulling in our foundational partners and our anchor institutions," says Abdelazim.

Abdelazim believes his passion coupled with his experience can really transform his hometown.