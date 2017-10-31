AEast preseason polls don't matter to BU hoops teams

At the start of every season, for every sport, the America East puts out a preseason coaches' poll. This year, the BU men were picked tied for 6th and the women picked 3rd. For the women, they're picked behind last year's regular season champion New Hampshire and tournament champion Albany.

The preseason polls don't have much bearing on the outcome of the regular season, just look at the BU women's soccer team, picked to finish 8th and then taking a share of the regular season championship. But for both the men's and women's basketball teams, the preseason poll means very little.

"You obviously see that, but for us, we just have to focus on ourselves both individually and collectively as a team," says Bobby Ahearn, senior forward. "Going forward, just every day in practice be the best person you can be, be the best player you can be and try to help the team any way possible. We just have to look to ourselves and make each day productive. The season is a marathon rather than a sprint so we just have to take care of it every day."

"We didn't even address it as a team," says Men's Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "I wouldn't have addressed it if we were first. I don't think there's a lot of value in the preseason polls. It's nice if you're picked higher I guess, maybe that generates more excitement. But at the end of the day you just have to go to practice and keep getting prepared."

"So after New Hampshire and Albany, who's really done anything? Well, not really any of us," says Women's Head Coach Linda Cimino. "For us to be picked first among the rest of the remaining programs, I find joy in that because I think that we've earned some respect whereas we might not have had it in previous years. But like I said, we don't put too much stock into that."

"It's a hat tip to last season. But this season we want to be better," says Imani Watkins, senior guard. "I don't remember where we were picked last year but we wanted to finish one and this year we want to finish one."

The Bearcats both start their seasons on November 10th. The men open up at home against Morgan State, the women on the road against Army.