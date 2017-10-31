  • Home

Firehouse Stage holds 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat!

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

The Johnson City Police Department and the Johnson City Police Association partnered with the Goodwill Theater, The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage and Johnson City Neighborhood Project to host the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.

A number of organizations opened their trunks full of candy for trick or treaters to come and fill their bags. The event included activities, goodies, and a haunted house!