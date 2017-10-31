Binghamton Mayoral Candidates Discuss The Issues At Rotary Club

Candidates for Binghamton Mayor stopped by the Binghamton Rotary Club to discuss issues that the city faces. Tuesday's forum comes just 7 days before the election.

Republican incumbent Rich David and democratic challenger Tarik Abdelazim gave their stances on the issues of neighborhood safety, law enforcement, blight, and absentee landlords among other topics.

David says he wants to continue to add police officers to the Binghamton force to ensure safety on the streets. He says the previous administration made too many cuts in that area.

"I think you would be shocked at the few number of officers who patrol overnight," says David, "Which creates unsafe working conditions, compromises public safety, puts our officers at risk."

David says creating more jobs is also a focus in the hopes of lowering crime rates.

Abdelazim says there are a whole host of issues that contribute to unsafe neighborhoods and he wants to develop a plan to deal with those.

"I believe to create safer neighborhoods we have to invest in the root causes of crime," says Abdelazim, "Which to me, is a lack of jobs, poverty, addiction, as well as too many youth that are lost without hope to gangs and violence."

