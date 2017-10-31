Family of Plymouth Fire Chief Remembering Him As A Hero

The Plymouth Fire Chief who passed away Monday when fire tore through his home is being remembered by family as a hero.

“I’ve been deployed three times to Iraq… and I still look at this guy as the biggest hero in my eye.” - Frank Fowlston Jr., Son of Frank Fowlston

A father of three, grandfather to nine, and veteran firefighter of twelve years, Fowlston became Chief two years ago.

“Anytime I needed him he was there. He was there for my surgeries. When I had my first baby, he was there. He didn’t leave my side.” - Amy Cox, Daughter of Frank Fowlston

Fowlston loved to farm, and worked at Preston Egg Inc. for almost ten years.

He spent three decades working for Sherburne Processing Facility, a place Fowlston’s children remember him taking them when they were young.

“They’ve always said, if they ever lost him the place would be in serious trouble.” - Frank Fowlston Jr., Son of Frank Fowlston

He decided to become a volunteer firefighter when he was 48 years old because he wanted to give back.

His kids always knew the risk of the job, but to lose their dad to a fire in his own home, is too much to comprehend.

When the call came in early Monday that Fowlston’s County Road 21 home was on fire, five fire departments responded.

Officials say Fowlsten had already died of smoke inhilation.

“That man always had a smile on his face, and still always put others first and that was what he was. He helped construct my life. Everything I am today is a direct result of him and I try to mold my life as much as possible after his.” - Frank Fowlston Jr., Son of Frank Fowlston

Fire investigators say the fire started in the living room, but are currently looking into the cause.

The smoke and water damage will make finding the cause difficult, but officials say they don’t have reason to believe it was arson.