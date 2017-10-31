Power Back On For 90 Percent of NYSEG Customers

As of Tuesday afternoon, power is back on for all but 4,000 NYSEG customers, roughly 91 percent of 61,000 homes who were left in the dark Sunday night by severe weather. NYSEG hopes to have power completely restored by 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The bulk of the outages are in Ulster and Westchester counties. According to the utility provider's website power had been restored to nearly all customers in the Southern Tier.

Customers are urged to use extra caution if trick-or-treating in areas where crews are working, and to stay clear of any downed wires. Downed wires should be reported at 1.800.572.1131.



