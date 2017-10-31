3 Arrested In Two Endicott Drug Busts

Police arrested three people on October 31, 2017, after the Broome County Special Investigation Task Force executed two search warrants at two village residences.

The first search took place Tuesday morning at a Squires Ave residence. That is where police say they found a .22 caliber revolver, eight wrapped packets of crack cocaine, scales and $1000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Arrested in the morning Squires Ave bust: Yolanda M. Matthews and Juvon B. Toombs.

Matthews, 41, of Endicott and Toombs, 38, Binghamton each face the following charges:

- Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree - c felony,

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree - b felony

- Criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd degree - misdemeanor

Later that afternoon, SIU members arrested 32-year-old Charles Robinson of Endicott after executing a search warrant on Central Street. He is facing one charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree - B felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th degree - C felony.

Police say they found 5 grams of loose crack cocaine and 14 packets wrapped for sale.

The Endicott Police Department's Response and Interdiction Patrol (R.I.P.) Team and K9 Units assisted with Tuesday's arrests.