Bearcats Ready for Redemptive Season

Binghamton University Men's Basketball team is optimistic about their likelihood of success for the 2017-18 season. Head Coach Tommy Dempsey said this team is "probably the most optimistic we have been about our chances to be successful in the time that I've been here."

After finishing the 2016-17 season with an overall record of 12-20, the Bearcats believe they can be competitive in 2017-18, after losing only two players to graduation. Health will be a major factor for Binghamton, after they lost leading scorer J.C. Show to a ruptured triceps injury just 12 games into 2016. Willie Rodriguez, Thomas Bruce, Timmy Rose and Bobby Ahearn all return for Binghamton, each of which were top contributors to scoring in 2016.

New additions for the Bearcats include Redshirt-Freshman Tyler Stewart, Junior transfer from St. Leo, Caleb Stewart, and Oneonta native Albert Odero who will be eligible to play after the first school semester. Caleb Stewart averaged over 15 points per game and six rebounds per game during his time with St. Leo in 2015-16.

Binghamton went 3-13 in Conference play during 2016-17, an area in which they hope to improve upon. The Bearcats are projected to finish sixth in the America East Conference.

Binghamton's first game of the season is Friday, November 10th at 7 pm in the Events Center, when they host Morgan State University.