BU Student EMT's Teach Steps To Quickly Save Bleeding Victims

Student EMT’s at Binghamton University are teaching the public what to do when someone is injured. The simple steps could quickly save lives.

“Educate as many people. EMS, law enforcement, and you, the public, in three simple techniques that can save a life.” - Adam Fox M.D., BU Alumnus

Those three techniques are:

Alert - Call 911 as soon as possible.

Bleeding - Locate the bleeding injury

Compress - Apply pressure to stop the bleeding.

Harpur’s Ferry, BU’s student-run ambulance service, have initiated a program called “Stop the Bleed” which trains the public on how to use kits and perform those steps to keep the injured alive.

Kits have been set up along 160 AEDs across campus and contain gloves, gauze, tourniquets, and scissors. Fifteen large-venue areas on campus are stocked with eight kits.

“Life threatening bleeding could result in death within minutes depending on the size of the vessel that is cut.” - Adam Fox M.D., BU Alumnus

That’s why Harpur’s Ferry wants to make sure BU’s campus is trained.

“The value of a civilian responding to the scene firsthand to perform life-saving actions is so undervalued, and we really do think that it’s so important that we train the public for this.” - Sam Engel, Harpur’s Ferry Deputy Director

EMT’s have already begun training, showing 800 students the life-saving steps.