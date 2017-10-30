  • Home

Mannequins Removed From Delaware River to Avoid Panic

Posted: Updated:
DELHI, N.Y. -

Police and Firefighters from Delhi rescued two mannequins from the West Branch of the Delaware River on Monday morning after "someone was concerned that they were in fact real people in a dangerous situation."

While no one was in any danger, Officials say they were removed to prevent unnecessary panic from passerby's thinking they were real people trapped in the rising water.