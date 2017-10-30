Endicott Man Arrested Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation

Delaware County Sheriff's have arrested 29-year-old Alexander Griffin on a Sealed Indictment Arrest Warrant following a several month long investigation into the ongoing narcotics trafficking in and around the Town of Deposit area.

“I am proud of the collaborative efforts within our law enforcement agencies to rid these toxic individuals from our communities," said Craig DuMond, Acting Delaware County Sheriff.

The Endicott resident was caught after investigators made several controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Griffin in both the Town and Village of Deposit. On October 26, Police presented their evidence to a Delaware County Grand Jury, which returned an Indictment.

Griffin is facing three felony counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

On October 27, Griffin was arraigned in the Delaware County Court and is being held in the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail while he awaits further action by the Court.