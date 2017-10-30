Johnson City Man Arrested For Punching, Choking Girlfriend

A Johnson City man is accused of repeatedly punching his girlfriend in the face and head and choking her until she lost consciousness.

Johnson City Police officials say on October 29, 2017 at about 1:50 a.m. police responded to a Broad Street residence for a reported physical domestic dispute.

Police arrested 35-year-old Anthony L. Vanglahn on the following charges:

Strangulation 2nd degree - class D Felony

Aggravated Family Offense - class E Felony

Assault 3rd degree - misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct

Vanglahn was arraigned and sent to Broome County Jail.