Police: Endicott Woman Gave Fake Name To Hide Warrant

An Endicott woman is charged with criminal impersonation after Broome Sheriff's deputies say she gave a fake name to hide an active warrant.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office said they caught 43-year-old Christy Mathews early Monday when a deputy stopped to help a driver with a disabled vehicle on Route 17 eastbound in Johnson City.

That's when, authorities say, Mathews gave a false name to avoid charges on an active warrant for her arrest. Mathews must appear in Johnson City court.