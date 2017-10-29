Bearcats Fall in Women's Soccer Semis

Sixth-seeded Vermont (9-8-2) tallied the game's lone goal in the 82nd minute and held off second-seeded Binghamton (11-4-4) 1-0 in the America East semifinals Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The Catamounts advance to next Sunday's championship game while Binghamton's great season ended in front of a program-record 1,200 fans on its home turf.



The Bearcats applied steady pressure throughout the game and had numerous solid scoring opportunities. But the Catamounts, who posted a 2-0 regular season win over BU, finished off four straight halves of keeping Binghamton's high-powered offense off the scoreboard.



"I thought we did well to create a good number of scoring chances but unfortunately we weren't able to convert," head coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. "It was one of those where we felt like it was going to come but it just didn't at the end. Vermont did a good job to just hang in there and found a way to get a result at the end. We're frustrated ... but we have a lot to be proud of. We did a number of tremendous things this season. It's a great amount of disappointment right now but credit to Vermont."



Binghamton held a 14-11 shots edge and had seven corner kicks which created several dangerous chances in the box.



Vermont broke through with a push down the left side. A cross from midfielder Savana Yurick rolled into the box swept past a player from each team and directly onto the foot of a wide open Brooke Jenkins. The junior midfielder ripped a shot from six yards that BU keeper Katie Hatziyianis got a hand on but it carried into the net.



Three and a half minutes earlier, BU had one of its best chances of the game when leading scorer Kayla Saager broke free on the left side and deked the Vermont keeper. Saager struck a left-footed shot from a wide angle on the left and it was headed toward the empty Catamounts goal before a Vermont defender raced back to save it. Her stop and subsequent fall then left the ball sitting three yards away from goal but no BU player could capitalize.



In the frenzied final minute, BU had possession in the box and a shot and corner kick but time ran out.

Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics