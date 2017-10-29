'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' Comes to Broadway in Binghamton

'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' came to Broadway in Binghamton for a pair of shows on Sunday.

"It's always fun to come out to be apart of something that could be on Broadway or was on Broadway," said Christine Barnes, ticket holder.

The show won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical and its reputation attracted an almost sellout crowd.

"I heard it's hilarious, so I'm ready to laugh tonight," said Beth Hutter, ticket holder.

The show is about Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating the eight relatives who stand in his way.

The Broadway season in Binghamton continues in November with a two-day showing of Kinky Boots on November 14 and 15. You can see more shows and get tickets on their website.