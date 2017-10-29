UFC Veteran Teaches Self-Defense Skills to Women in Conklin

The Broome County Martial Arts Studio in Conklin hosted a self-defense and empowerment seminar for women. The class was taught by none other than Tamdan McCrory, UFC Veteran, and owner of the B.C. Martial Arts studio.

McCrory taught a series of self-defense moves specifically designed for women. Many of the moves taught were open-handed and unarmed fighting.

"What some of these ladies can learn today could potentially save their lives, or at the very lease limit the situation if something were to arise," said McCrory.

Endicott residents and high school seniors Emmie Lapier and Kate Brennan came to the seminar to help prepare for college.

"I know me and a lot of my friends are going off to college next year and we want to protect ourselves from sexual assault or anything that happens in college like that. Because one in three women will get sexually assaulted in college," said Lapier.

Tickets for the event were $30 per person. However, half of the entire proceeds will go to the Crime Victims Assistance Center. The center provides free counseling to victims or people affected by crime.