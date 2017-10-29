Cuomo Activates New York State Emergency Operations Center

Governor Andrew Cuomo has activated the New York State Emergency Operations Center and has directed all state agencies to take precautionary measures and mobilize personnel in order to monitor and prepare for severe weather. He says numerous state agencies are prepared to deploy resources as needed.

"As this storm rolls through New York this afternoon and through the night, state agencies are fully prepared to deploy resources as needed to regions impacted by heavy rain and flood conditions across the state," said Cuomo.

Representatives from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, NYS Thruway, State Police, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Public Service Commission, and the Division of Military and Naval Affairs have all been direct to immediately report to the Emergency Operations Center following the activation.

"At my direction, the Emergency Operations Center is activated and personnel is at the ready to help New Yorkers impacted by these adverse weather conditions. I urge everyone to take caution, avoid driving, and remain indoors if possible," said Cuomo.

Rainstorms will continue to move east and spread across the state throughout Sunday with half to one-inch accumulations per hour expected at times. This storm will also bring northwest winds, with the strongest across Lake Ontario and its shoreline. Precipitation totals will be two to four inches throughout the state with pockets of accumulation reaching six inches from central New York east, north and south.

High Wind, Flood and Flash Flood Warnings are in effect through tomorrow for most of the state.