UPDATE: Police Release Identity and Probable Cause of Fatal Crash in Cincinnatus

On October 30, Cortland County Sheriff's Investigators have released the identity of the man who died in a one-car crash in Cincinnatus on Sunday morning.

Police say 44-year-old Robert Fink died and its believed that excessive speeding was a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. The incident occurred on Route 41 near the intersection of Knickerbocker Road in the Town of Cincinnatus around 7:00 a.m.

Investigators say a late model four-door passenger car was traveling north on Route 41 when it left the roadway while rounding a curve and then struck an earth embankment before becoming airborne. The vehicle, which only had one person inside, then sheared a telephone pole and rolled several times.

The accident left Route 41 closed for approximately three hours while officers were investigating.

More information and the name of the deceased will be released after the next of kin are notified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 758-5564.