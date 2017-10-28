County Executive Warns Residents of Bad Weather This Weekend

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is reminding residents to be prepared for hazardous and severe weather over the next two days.

"Once again, upstate New York and Broome County are expected to be impacted by severe weather," said Garnar. "Residents should monitor forecasts closely and be prepared to take action if needed."

The National Weather Service is predicting that Broome will receive five inches of rain and is at a moderate risk for Flash Flooding. The county is currently under a Flash Flood Watch. In addition, to the rain, high winds are predicted for Monday.

“In preparation for the storm, Emergency Services will increase 911 center staffing and is coordinating with the Department of Public Works, the Highway, and the Sheriff’s Office," said Michael Ponticiello, Director of Emergency Services.

Officials say the county government is prepared to respond to emergencies that could arise from this storm.

Stay with Fox 40 Weather for the latest details on the storm over the course of the next few days.