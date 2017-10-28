Hundreds Gather in Whitney Point For Annual Fall Festival

Hundreds gathered inside the Tioughnioga Riverside Academy in Whitney Point for the annual Fall Festival and Craft Fair. Dozens of vendors lined the hallways, gymnasium, and cafeteria to showcase a wide array of items. Many craft vendors offered handmade goods like jewelry, soaps, and home decor.

The event also featured some live entertainment. New to this year's line-up was Doug Rougeux, better known as "The Bubble Man." Much of the Fall Festival showcased local businesses. Samarra Mbenga, Business Owner for Fit Fulfilled and Free, has been volunteering at the craft fair for four years and decided to showcase her business this year.

"This is a really great way to touch base with people," said Mbenga. "I've also discovered a lot of people who have their own businesses who I've known for years and still didn't know they had their own business."

Mbenga is a fitness guru and decided to combine her lifestyle with her career. She now owns her own business and is a fitness coach. Mbenga believes that the craft show allows people to be creative, and be open to fresh ideas.

"With the economy, I think people are struggling. Finding a way to take your own talent and your own gifts, and find a way to promote it and do it in this wonderful event. The Whitney Point Festival has a way of making everything fun," said Mbenga.

Mbenga says she is looking forward to vending at the Fall Festival next year. For more information on the Whitney Point Fall Festival, you can visit the website here.