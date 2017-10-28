Locals Take Advantage of Halloween Family Day at Roberson Museum

Local families took advantage of Halloween activities at the Roberson Museum on Saturday. Kids who dressed in costumes had the opportunity to trick or treat throughout the museum and participate in a digital planetarium show.

"The hands on activities, while they are Halloween related, they are also STEM related. So it's making sure they get the science aspect and things like that is great as well. Of course the planetarium is fully science related, which is great," Laura Sacco, Public Program Coordinator for the Roberson Museum.

Face painting, monster slime, and Oreo spiders were just some of the fun activities that occurred throughout the day. Families could also take a guided haunted tour through the Roberson Mansion. A digital planetarium show included Halloween sights, sounds, a brief history of Halloween and a Halloween themed tour of the night sky.

This is the first year that Sacco says the event was very well attended. Sacco says it has a lot to do with the fact that the museum had a lot more activities for the kids.