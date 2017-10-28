Extended Hours For Absentee Voters in Broome County

The Broome County Board of Elections wants to inform absentee voters of the extended hours.

You can submit your vote the the Broome County Office Building in downtown Binghamton. Regular hours for absentee voting are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The last day to post mark an Absentee Ballot being sent through the mail is Tuesday, October 31st. Here is a list of extended hours:

Monday, October 30th- Office will continue to stay open until 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1st, Office will continue to stay open until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4th, Office will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

There will be parking available at the Broome County Office Building on Saturday and weekdays after 5:00 p.m. By buzzing security at the entrance, you can enter the upper parking lot through Isbell Street.