Seven Charged in Cortland County Cocaine Bust

The Cortland County Drug Task Force has arrested seven individuals after an investigation involving reported drug sales.

Rodney Paro, Nancy Hoy, Mickayla Odonnell, Nikki Perkins, Aisha Morales, Brian Carroll, and Andrew Phillips are all facing a variety of drug-related charges after Officials executed a search warrant at 11 Denit Way at around approximately 4:20 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

Police found several baggies of pre-packaged cocaine with a street value around $5,000, drug paraphernalia, a 22 caliber rifle, marijuana, and $1,500.

Individual Defendant's Charges

Rodney Paro, 48: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Nancy Hoy, 48: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia (mugshot not provided)

Mickayla Odonnell, 21: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Nikki Perkins, 44, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Aisha Morales, 32: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Brian Carroll, 48, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Andrew Phillips, 22, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

All seven suspects were arraigned in the Cortland City Court on Friday evening and will return to court on Monday, October 30. Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.