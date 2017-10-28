Volunteers Celebrate National Make a Difference Day at B.C. Dog Shelter

Dozens of volunteers came to the Broome County Dog Shelter to celebrate National Make a Difference Day. The shelter held an open house so volunteers could spend some time with the dogs, and maybe make a four-legged friend. Shelter manager, Kelly Conlon, says today was much more than just playing with the dogs, a lot of the animals are now getting adopted.

"Our German Short haired Pointer got adopted by the person who found him, he came back to visit today. And he was actually the Sheriff who found the dog and brought him here. I called him this morning that the dog just became available, and he came flying in and adopted the dog," said Conlon. "And many other applications have come in for a lot of dogs."

Volunteers are needed every day of the week at the Broome County Dog Shelter. Much of the time it is helping to do the tedious tasks like cleaning kennels and helping with the laundry. But Conlon says the volunteers do much more than just chores, they help with the dog's social skills.

"A lot of their time is spent in their kennels where they don't get as much socialization. A day like today, where there are people constantly taking them on walks and taking them into play yards with kids, it's really helping them socialize and come out of their shells. It's just making them more adaptable," said Conlon.

For more information on the shelter an hour of operation, you can visit the B.C. Dog Shelter website here.