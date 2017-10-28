JCPD Warns of Fake Water Department Employee Scam

The Johnson City Police Department is warning community members about a scam where people are pretending to be Village Water Department employees in order to gain access to homes and then rob them.

On Friday, October 27, Police received a report of a white male in his 30's with a thin build and missing teeth pretending to work for the water department. Officials say the suspect claimed that the elderly victim's home had a water emergency. While inside the residence, the suspect distracted the victim while checking under sinks on the second floor, called a second person from the "office" into the home who proceeded to steal jewelry and other valuable items.

Police say the suspects drove a dark car, possibly a hatchback or coupe with chrome or shiny rims. Similar scams have taken place involving criminals posing as tree service or electric service employees.

Officials say this is not an isolated incident to Johnson City and has taken place elsewhere in the state.

Safety Tips for the Scam

Ask for company ID and take the time to examine it.

If in doubt, call to verify the authenticity of the worker(s)

Check the vehicles because all JC Employees drive cars with official Village markings or logos clearly displayed on them

Call 911 if you are uncertain, feel threatened, pressured or think the workers are not authentic

The Johnson City Police Department is urging anyone who has encountered a similar incident or has any information to contact the JCPD Detectives at 798-9318 and to pass this information along to any elderly relatives or neighbors.