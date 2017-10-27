Devils fall to visiting Bruins

BINGHAMTON, NY – Jacob MacDonald scored the lone goal for the Binghamton Devils but Austin Czarnik responded with two of his own to lift the Providence Bruins to a 4-1 victory in front of 3,346 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Providence took a 1-0 lead on a deflection from forward Josh Hennessy in front of the net. Jeremy Lauzon took a pass at the left point and sent a shot on net that Hennessy deflected at the hash marks and by goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood for his first of the year. The goal came 11:49 into the game with assists from Lauzon and Chris Porter.

While Joe Blandisi sat in the box for hooking, the Bruins took a two-goal lead. Quick passing by Tommy Cross and Ryan Fitzgerald set up a quick shot from the left circle by Austin Czarnik for his third of the season. Czarnik’s goal came with 1:26 left in the first period and the Bruins went into the intermission with a 2-0 lead and led in shots 10-6.

Czarnik connected again on the power play for the Bruins to take a 3-0 lead in the second period. After receiving a pass in the left wing circle, Czarnik let a wrist shot go that snuck through the right arm of Blackwood as he hugged the right post. The goal was Czarnik’s second of the night and fourth of the year with assists from Cross and Colby Cave.

Binghamton answered back late in the second period to pull back within a pair of goals courtesy of defenseman Jacob MacDonald’s second of the season. Viktor Loov sent a pass to MacDonald who ripped a slap shot right by goaltender Zane McIntyre with just 44 seconds left in the middle frame. MacDonald’s power-play goal was assisted by Loov and Bracken Kearns. The assist was Kearns’ 400th point in the American Hockey League. After 40 minutes, the Devils trailed 3-1 and were also being outshot 24-11.

Anton Blidh added to lead in the third period on a bounce off the end wall behind the net. The shot from the right point was played wide of the net and came back out to the bottom of the circle where Blidh beat Blackwood. The goal was Blidh’s third of the year with assists from Sena Acolatse and Emil Johansson at 5:25.

Providence held on for the 4-1 victory over Binghamton. Blackwood stopped 29 shots in the loss while McIntyre put aside 13 of 14 in the victory.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)