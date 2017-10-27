Binghamton Police Share Tips To Stay Safe This Halloween Weekend

With Halloween just a few days away, officials are sharing some tips on how to stay safe this Halloween weekend.

Downtown Binghamton is expected to get an influx of thousands of people, and officials are encouraging families and kids to stay safe.

RISKY ROADWAYS

• Children become careless from excitement and may run into the road.

• Dusk is the time of poorest visibility for drivers. Try to Trick or Treat while it is still daylight.

• Choose a costume that is easy to walk in, easy to see out of and can be seen by car drivers.

• If the Trick or Treating lasts into the night, wear a light colored costume.

• Use reflective tape on the costume for additional visibility.

DANGEROUS DRESS

• Loose costumes, oversized bags or unsafe shoes can cause falls or accidents.

• Masks reduce vision.

• Sharp or pointed toy weapons are unsafe.

• If wearing a mask, choose one that is cool, comfortable and easy to see out of. Take off the mask before crossing the street. Better yet, wear make-up instead of a mask.

FRIGHTFUL FLAMES

• Billowing costumes are dangerous around an open flame.

• Flowing false-hair wigs are unsafe around candles.

• Wigs and costumes should be of non-flammable materials.

• Use a flashlight. It makes children more visible and lights their way.

TREACHEROUS TREATS

• It's sad, but true, that some people wish to cause harm. Treats must be checked for potential poisoning or unsafe objects.

• All fruit should be washed and cut into small pieces to make sure nothing has been placed inside.

• Unpackaged items such as popcorn or small candies should be DISCARDED.

• Candy with loose or torn wrappings should also be DISCARDED.

The Binghamton Police Department says it’ll be all hands on deck for this Halloween weekend.