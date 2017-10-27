10th Annual Chamber Wine and Brew Event Draws a Crowd

Around 500 people packed inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Binghamton to sample different wines, beers, and food from New York State vendors.

"People love it!" said Jennifer Conway, Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce CEO. "We sell out, we have over 500 people here tonight enjoying great live music, New York State wines, food from Chamber vendors, and breweries."

The event raised money to help support future programs for the Chamber while connecting local businesses together with new clients and customers.

"When you look and see what businesses invest in the arts, what they invest in non-profits, what they invest in their staff it's truly an entire community that's intertwined and interdependent on one another, so this is a good example of that," said Conway.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber also partnered with the Rescue Mission.

"That's the other great thing about this is that it's not only helping our mission but helping someone else achieve what they do in the community," said Conway.

Conway says her organization will present the Rescue Mission a check during the Greater Binghamton Thanksgiving Dinner