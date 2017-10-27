Bearcats on the verge of (more) history)

Win or lose Sunday, you can't take anything away from what the BU women's soccer team has accomplished this season. The Bearcats were picked to finish eighth out of the nine team America East in the preseason poll but turned that into an eleven win season and claimed a share of the conference regular season title. Now the two-seed in the America East playoffs have a chance to host a conference semifinal on Sunday with a chance to make more history.

The Bearcats last hosted a conference semifinal in 2004, the only year they've won an America East title. On Sunday, they look to win another and have a pretty good idea of what it will take to do so.

"We just need to play as a team," said Carly Barnett, midfielder and Second Team All-Conference Selection. "We're all pretty hungry for this win, to get into the championship. We just need to have a good week of practices this week. I think we've done that so far. Once we find out who we're playing on Sunday we'll be able to look at video and focus more of the tactic side of it, but right now we're focused on us."

"Really any of them have a chance. So, if you fall asleep for 30 seconds, if you don't come in prepared it's going to play a big part in the game," said Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee. "So we want to make sure we do our part and we have a great opportunity to not only have the regular season championship but now the conference tournament as well and we don't want to let it slip. So, certainly we're doing everything that we can do stay focused, be prepared, and put in a good performance come Sunday."

The Bearcats host Vermont at 1:00 on Sunday.