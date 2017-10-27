Bearcats have the benefit of experience

This season is Linda Cimino's fourth at the helm of the BU Bearcats women's basketball team, meaning, this is the first time she's had a program full of student-athletes that she has recruited. She's also done a good job of recruiting talent based on the needs at the time, and spacing out the size of recruiting classes. As a result, the Bearcats return all five starters and several key pieces off the bench with a few exciting freshman to look forward to.

With returning so much talent, it's a kind of head start at the beginning of preseason practices and, as they say, another year older, another year wiser.

"I knew coming into this season I had to do more to expand my game to make it easier for my teammates to score as well as make it easier on myself," said Sophomore Guard Kai Moon. "I made it a point to work on my 3-point shooting. I'm able to get to the basket pretty often and frequently. But college level is different, people scout you really fast, halfway through the season they're going to know I can't shoot the ball very well."

"This is the first time since I've been here that everything is kind of clicking and we have the pieces where we want them," Cimino said. "I'm really proud of where our culture is and that's a credit to our players. They've done a great job building our culture. We have proven players in the league that have had success on the court, not just on paper. It's exciting for a coach to put in some new things instead of just working from the bottom and just implementing some stuff."

The Bearcats open the season on the road on November 10th at Army.