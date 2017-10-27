Port Crane: Police Respond to Three Car Accident on Route 369

The Broome County Sheriff's responded to a three car accident, with multiple people injured, on Route 369 near Rogers Road in the Town of Fenton, at 8:07 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies said that 35-year-old Kevin Weeks, of Port Crane was traveling north on Route 369 when he crossed over into the other lane and side-swiped a vehicle going southbound.

Police said after the crash Weeks' car continued to travel across the road, before being hit by a second southbound vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle 60-year-old Michelle Dingler, was airlifted to Wilson Hospital. Officials said she was trapped inside her car and the Port Crane Fire Department had to help get her out, she is in serious condition.

Two people were inside the second vehicle that was hit. The passenger, 40-year-old Jeremy Smith, was transported to Wilson hospital for his injuries. The driver 50-year-old Virginia Towndrow, was not injured.

Weeks' was also transported to Wilson Hospital. Police issued Weeks' four traffic violations, all returnable to the Town of Fenton Court.