Maire to Appear in Michigan on Federal Child Porn Charges

Federal prosecutors say, Christian Maire of Binghamton, the accused leader of a child pornography network is being transported to the state of Michigan.

Michigan prosecutors say in a hearing on Thursday, Maire consented to detention, waived a preliminary exam in New York. They say he agreed to be transported to Michigan where he will be appear in court at a later date.

On October 23, 2017, federal agents filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan that accused Maire of leading an organized group of men who enticed 15-to-17-year-old teenage girls into performing sexually explicit acts in an online chat group.

Federal law enforcement arrested six men in an online child porn investigation that involves more than 50 identified victims and dozens more who have yet to be identified.