Binghamton Zoo Holds One Last Weekend of “Boo at the Zoo” For The Season

This weekend marks the last days of Binghamton Zoo’s Annual “Boo at the Zoo” event, a 26 year tradition.

Haunted scenes are set up throughout the zoo for Friday night and Saturday night.

The zoo is expecting upwards of 500 people this weekend.

The event is not recommended for children under the age of 10.

The first ticket will be sold at 6:30, and the last at 9:00. The zoo closes at 9:30.

“It just gives people a fun way to support the zoo. Even though they don’t realize it, we rely heavily on our community to come in, and we work very hard. Since we do have a small staff, it’s important for us to all work together for these events. We rely heavily on volunteers too. All of the people that you see tonight will be volunteer. We appreciate all of the help that we get.” - Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator for Binghamton Zoo

The event is $6 for members, and $9 for non-members.

All proceeds go directly to the zoo for animal care, exhibit maintenance, and enrichment.

Strollers and alcohol will not be permitted at the event.

For more information visit rossparkzoo.com/boo-at-the-zoo.