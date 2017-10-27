Thinking Pink at the White Rose Day Spa

In honor of the National Breast Cancer Month, October, The White Rose Day Spa partnered with Encore Plus and Think Pink, inviting everyone to enjoy two complimentary services and help eradicate breast cancer.

For a donation of $25, locals were buffed, treated, unwound and beautified. Patient appreciation services that also included micro bladed eyebrow treatments by Bonnie Drumm, who has been aiding breast cancer survivors regain their confidence through cosmetic applications and 3-D nipple tattoos for those who have undergone breast cancer reconstruction.

According to Bonnie Drumm, over the past five years of giving cancer patients permanent cosmetics, she has seen many women live a less stressful lifestyle.

"They can wake up with their makeup on and they save money by not buying products. But this biggest thing is they feel better about themselves, there's a big boost in self-esteem," said Bonnie Drum.

Employees of White Rose said they have catered to many people that have survived cancer treatments. And by offering a way to give back toward cancer research and re-leaving the financial burdens of chemotherapy, women can feel a great sense of comradery between one another.

"We're working to help them and now they know they are not alone," said Cindy Freita, White Rose receptionist.

If you know anyone that would like to experience cosmetic treatments, visit Permanent Cosmetics of NY website to schedule a sit down with Bonnie Drumm or visit the White Rose Day Spa to set up an appointment.