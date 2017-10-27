Oneonta Man Charged With Public Lewdness

New York State Police at Oneonta on Thursday arrested Jason S. Wright, age 43, of Oneonta for the felony of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and the misdemeanors of Public Lewdness 1st degree, and three counts of Public Lewdness.



Troopers responded to an Otsego County 911 report of a naked man exposing himself from an apartment on Chestnut Street, in the Town of Oneonta. The investigation determined that Wright had knowingly exposed himself in a lewd manner while standing near a window. Also, while being arrested he was found to unlawfully possess a handgun inside the apartment.



Wright was arraigned in the Town of Oneonta Court and was remanded to the Otsego County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 property bond.