Hundreds Attend United Methodist Homes Annual Hunted House Event

The Hilltop Campus of United Methodist Homes has been transformed into a variety of spooky Halloween-themed rooms. The two-day event brought in well over 300 people and offered seven different scary rooms.

"The one that got me was when they jumped out at me, the clowns, all of them. I thought it was very well done," said Lena Catalano, a resident at Hill Top.

Rooms were darkened and visitors were escorted by costumed guides with flashlights. Ghouls, ghosts, and even clowns were among the spooky maze.

"Different things scare different people. Like clowns are a big one for some people," said Faye Clark, Activity Director for United Methodist.

Haunted house visitors also had the opportunity to vote on their favorite room. All the rooms were created by volunteers, staff, residents and Johnson City High School HELLO Club.

"My mind is already running for what we can do next year. These kids have never created a room before and they were so excited," said Tricia Roberto, Teacher at Johnson City High School.

This is the twelfth year that United Methodist Homes has put on the event. Every year it is completely free to the public. Executive Director, Ron Patty says it's all about putting a smile on the senior's faces.

"For us to make this a no-cost event for anyone who is coming, it just meets our mission and views as an organization. It gets in the spirit of what Halloween is about," said Ron Patty, Executive Director of Hilltop campus.