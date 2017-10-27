Apalachin Elementary School Students start "Fall Fest Activities"

Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade spent their Friday participating in Fall Fest activities. Students at Apalachin Elementary School had half of the day to dance, and take part in some Halloween activities.

"I think a lot of the fun activities are taking out of the classroom because there is just do much work to do. I think it's really important for the kids to have something fun to look forward to," Maryann Vanhouten, Physical Education Teacher at Apalachin Elementary School.

Apalachin Elementary school has been dedicating a day before Halloween for students and staff for the past eight years. However, this will be the first year in twelve years that the students will participate in a Halloween parade.

"This is the first time we've had a parade in a long time, and the kids are really excited to dress up," said Vanhouten.

Students participated in a wide array of activities from a ghoul knock-out, relay races, and a monster mash. Vanhouten says they hope to continue the Halloween tradition.