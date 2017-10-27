Political Spotlight: Democrat Candidate for Johnson City Mayor Andrew Holbert

Fox 40 continues our Political Spotlight series with Andrew Holbert, Democrat candidate for Johnson City Mayor who was born and raised in the Village and wants to make a difference to the place he's always called home.

"A lot of people will complain about what's going on but they won't actually get involved and try to make a difference, so I've been trying to get involved so I can make a difference in Johnson City," said Holbert.

That's why Holbert says he entered the political fray and run for Mayor.

"I think it needs someone to come in from the outside, not with a ton of political and governmental experience to come in and say well this just doesn't make sense," said Holbert.

He's currently the Vice Chairman of the Planning Board after being appointed to the position in 2015. He adds that a lot of his political experience came from volunteering o the then-Democrat candidate for Johnson City Mayor, Barrett Esworthy's campaign.

Holbert believes that it's time for a change in leadership and he's using his three sons as motivation to create a new direction for the Village.

"If it continues the way it is, they're not going to want to live here and the Village may not even exist by the time they're 18, so I want to make sure that we make positive changes throughout the Village to make sure they want to stay here," said Holbert.

Some of his top priorities include tackling code issues, working with police to keep neighborhoods safe, and finding ways to bring taxes down. When asked about potential working with a Republican Board, the Democrat promises to put people over politics.

"We have to work as a team because it can't be Village government against the world," said Holbert. "It has to be Village government and all hands on deck to make Johnson City right."